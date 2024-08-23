Spiritual Care Awareness Week: October 20-26

With Spiritual Care Awareness Week taking place this year October 20-26, dioceses and parishes are encouraged to honour and offer prayers for those who exercise ministries of spiritual care. Sometimes called chaplains or pastoral care ministers, these lay people and clergy work to bring the light of Christ, the love of God, and the comfort of the Holy Spirit to many.

The Anglican Church of Canada supports a number of chaplaincies, from the Military Ordinariate to those working in campus ministry and health care chaplaincy; there are many more working in varied contexts across the country.

A resource is available with information about the significant work of Anglican care professionals. In the downloadable guide, there are first-hand narratives of the experiences of spiritual care workers, a litany that can be offered during Prayers of the People, and a special message from Archbishop Linda Nicholls.

We thank God for the ways these ministers serve as the hands and feet and heart of Christ in the world that God loves so deeply.



