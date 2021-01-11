2021 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18-25) is an annual ecumenical celebration. Christians around the world are invited to:

pray for the unity of all Christians,

reflect on scripture together,

participate in jointly-organized ecumenical services, and

share fellowship.

The 2021 theme—Abide in my love and you shall bear much fruit (John 15:5-9)—calls us to pray and to work for reconciliation and unity in the church, with our human family and with all of creation.

Join—from your home—with people around the world praying for Christian unity. This year, the Anglican Church of Canada, led by our Primate and joined by the Sisters of the Church, the Order of the Holy Cross, and the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine, will create a special five-part video service for the week.

