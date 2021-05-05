Congratulations extended to Bishop Naoum in advance of installation as Jerusalem’s Anglican Archbishop





Above: Installation of Bishop Hosam Naoum as the Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem

Date: Thursday, May 13, 9am ET / 6am PT

This week, Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls, along with chair of the Advisory Council of the Companions of Jerusalem The Rev. Prof. Patricia G. Kirkpatrick, sent a letter of celebration on behalf of the Anglican Church of Canada to Bishop Hosam Naoum of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. The letter has been sent in advance of Bishop Naoum’s installation as the Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem, to be held on Thursday, May 13 (9am Eastern Time / 6am Pacific Time). The installation will be broadcast live via the viewer above, and will also be available for viewing any time following the event.

The installation takes place shortly preceding the Anglican Church of Canada’s observance of Jerusalem Sunday. In 2013, the General Synod designated Jerusalem Sunday in solidarity with the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. Liturgical resources for Jerusalem Sunday 2021, along with information about the Church’s vibrant relationship with the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, can be found at https://www.anglican.ca/gr/provinces/jerusalem/sunday/.

The letter to Bishop Naoum follows below.

Dear Archbishop Hosam,

Please receive these greetings in love and friendship from the Anglican Church of Canada and the members of the Advisory Council of the Canadian Companions of Jerusalem.

On this most joyous day of your installation as Bishop of Jerusalem, we rejoice with you and send you our kindest regards for a continued vibrant and compassionate ministry. May the Triune God give you all the strength and joy you need for this very important ministry in the Church. You will bring unique competence and experience to this work and position from your many years of Diocesan and international work in the church. May your ministry blossom “like a tree planted by streams of water which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither – whatever they do prospers.” (Psalm 1:3)

With a fulsome heart we look forward to continuing the partnerships we have with you and to walking with you in companionship.