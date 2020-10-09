A message from the Primate

Dear friends in Christ,

On October 8th we learned of the death of the Rt. Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Curtis Ralph Peddle, Bishop of the Diocese of Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador. Bishop Geoff had served over many years as a parish priest, diocesan executive officer, and provost and vice-chancellor of Queen’s College in St. John’s. He became bishop of the diocese in 2014 bringing his passion for the mission of God to the life of the parishes in the diocese.

We ask your prayers for his wife, Kathy, and sons, Benjamin and Adam, in their grief and for the whole diocese as they mourn the loss of their bishop.

In Christ we know that God holds in love all our pain and sorrow. May that love be present with all who mourn today and through the days to come.

Let us pray,

O HEAVENLY Father, whose Blessed Son Jesus Christ did weep at the grave of Lazarus, his friend: Look, we beseech thee, with compassion upon those who are now in sorrow and affliction; comfort them, O Lord, with thy gracious consolations; make them to know that all things work together for good to them that love thee; and grant them evermore sure trust and confidence in thy fatherly care; through the same Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

REST eternal grant unto +Geoffrey, O Lord, and let light perpetual shine upon him. Amen.

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Primate

