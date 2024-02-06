A prayer for King Charles III

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III is currently undergoing treatment for a recently discovered cancer. We join our prayers with those around the world for his recovery and well-being.

God of mercy and healing grace, we long for the wholeness of mind, body and spirit that comes from you alone. Today, we ask your healing power to be at work through the ministrations of all who have the care of King Charles III as he undergoes treatment for cancer. May his caregivers be filled with the wisdom and discernment needed. May His Majesty be filled with courage and comfort in the time of his treatment , along with the entire Royal family. We entrust him to you, the Creator of all, through Jesus Christ our Lord with thanksgiving, that in all circumstances we may rest in your love.

AMEN.

