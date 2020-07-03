Anglican Church of Canada to move from Parasource to new e-store

This summer, the General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) will switch its publications distributor from Parasource Marketing & Distribution (Parasource) to a vendor based in Kanata, Ontario. A new e-store will launch on August 4, 2020, and will be accessible via www.anglican.ca/store (which currently links to the Parasource website). Parasource will cease taking orders for ACC publications on July 9. Between July 13 and August 4, inventory will be transferred from Parasource to the new distributor.

The move to a new vendor was the result of careful analysis and consideration of the needs of our Canadian Anglican community and partners. A significant factor was the expressed desire for a different experience in ordering resources produced by the ACC. Additionally, we look forward to expanded opportunities with our new distributor, such as the ability to provide some of the PDF resources offered on anglican.ca, in a quality printed format to those interested in such a service. (More to come on this in 2021.)

Additional questions and answers can be found below, which will be added upon as needed. For updates about ACC publications, please provide your email in the form below.

________

For questions or additional information, contact:

Alicia Brown

Lead, Social Media and Projects

Communications & Information Resources

Anglican Church of Canada

[email protected]l.anglican.ca

Additional questions/answers (click to expand)

