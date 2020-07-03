Anglican Church of Canada to move from Parasource to new e-store

This summer, the General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) will switch its publications distributor from Parasource Marketing & Distribution (Parasource) to a vendor based in Kanata, Ontario. A new e-store will launch on August 4, 2020, and will be accessible via www.anglican.ca/store (which currently links to the Parasource website). Parasource will cease taking orders for ACC publications on July 9. Between July 13 and August 4, inventory will be transferred from Parasource to the new distributor.
The move to a new vendor was the result of careful analysis and consideration of the needs of our Canadian Anglican community and partners. A significant factor was the expressed desire for a different experience in ordering resources produced by the ACC. Additionally, we look forward to expanded opportunities with our new distributor, such as the ability to provide some of the PDF resources offered on anglican.ca, in a quality printed format to those interested in such a service. (More to come on this in 2021.)
Additional questions and answers can be found below, which will be added upon as needed. For updates about ACC publications, please provide your email in the form below.
For questions or additional information, contact:
Alicia Brown
Lead, Social Media and Projects
Communications & Information Resources
Anglican Church of Canada
[email protected]l.anglican.ca
Any orders placed with Parasource on or before July 9 will be filled (including existing orders), with few exceptions—Parasource will follow up with any affected customers directly, regarding those few exceptions. To inquire about the status of an existing Parasource order, customers can email [email protected] or call toll free at 1-800-263-2664.
All annual publications are expected in stock at www.anglican.ca/store before the end of September. This includes the following titles:
|Publication
|In-stock estimate
|2021 Canadian Church Calendar
|August 17, 2020
|2021 Desk Diary
|August 31, 2020
|2021 Pocket Diary (red or black)
|September 14, 2020
|2021 McCausland’s Order of Divine Service (aka “the Ordo”)
|August 31, 2020
Yes, free shipping for orders with a subtotal of $50 or more will be available through the new e-store.
Feel free to reach out if you have questions, concerns or feedback to Alicia Brown (Lead, Social Media and Projects) at [email protected].
