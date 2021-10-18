General Synod appoints new Treasurer

On the nomination of the Primate, the Council of General Synod has confirmed the appointment of Ms. Amal Attia B.Com., M.B.A., CPA, CISA as the next Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the General Synod.

Ms. Attia comes with extensive experience in financial management as a CFO and controller across a number of different companies with an M.B.A. and auditing experience. She has also served in a volunteer capacity at a number of charities. Ms Attia will start in the position on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 in order to attend the Council of General Synod and be in the office in the next week.

Reporting to the Primate, the Treasurer is an Officer of the General Synod with responsibility to oversee the finances of General Synod in line with the Constitution, Canons and resolutions of General Synod, the Council of the General Synod and the Financial Management Committee. The Treasurer manages a staff of eight who take care of the finances of General Synod, as well as payroll for Church House, building management and information technology.

We welcome Ms. Attia to the team at Church House.

