New editor of the Canadian Church Historical Society announced

The Executive Committee of the Canadian Church Historical Society (CCHS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas Power to the Editorship of the Journal of the Canadian Church Historical Society, effective 1 March 2024, for a three-year renewable term.

Most recently, Dr. Power has taught church history at Wycliffe College, Toronto. He has published extensively on Trinity College, Dublin clergy in 19th century Ireland and Canada. He is a member of the CCHS Committee and last year wrote a well-received Guide for Writing a Parish History at the request of the CCHS.

As the CCHS Journal has previously relied on volunteer editors, the appointment of Dr. Power represents a big step in the future growth and development of the Journal.

