Photos from the 2020 Primates’ Meeting in Jordan

In January 2020, the Primates of the Anglican communion gathered in Amman, Jordan for a meeting grounded in prayer, in the sacrament of the Eucharist and in sharing through Bible study the treasures of God’s word.
Photos below include those taken at: a pilgrimage to the site of Jesus’ baptism at the Jordan, including an early morning Eucharist and renewal of baptismal vows; a visit to Mount Nebo, where Moses saw the promised land though did not enter it; and an official group photo.
Photos courtesy of the Anglican Communion and Archbishop Linda Nicholls
