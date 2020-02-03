Photos from the 2020 Primates’ Meeting in Jordan

In January 2020, the Primates of the Anglican communion gathered in Amman, Jordan for a meeting grounded in prayer, in the sacrament of the Eucharist and in sharing through Bible study the treasures of God’s word.

Photos below include those taken at: a pilgrimage to the site of Jesus’ baptism at the Jordan, including an early morning Eucharist and renewal of baptismal vows; a visit to Mount Nebo, where Moses saw the promised land though did not enter it; and an official group photo.

Photos courtesy of the Anglican Communion and Archbishop Linda Nicholls

Communion service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Baptism Site by the River Jordan Communion service by the River Jordan Primates’ Meeting 2020 Group Photo A moving visit to Mount Nebo where Moses saw the promised land tho did not enter it. Archbishop Linda Nicholls at Mount Nebo Mount Nebo Mount Nebo Along the River Jordan at the site of Jesus’ baptism

