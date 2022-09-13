via Indian Horse (film) website

Resources for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation—Orange Shirt Day

By on

Each year, the Anglican Church of Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation—Orange Shirt Day. The following resources are commended for use across the Church for worship and study.

As well, the following external resources are commended for use:

