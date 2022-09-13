Resources for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation—Orange Shirt Day

Each year, the Anglican Church of Canada marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation—Orange Shirt Day. The following resources are commended for use across the Church for worship and study.
- A Statement on the Indian Residential Schools from Indigenous Survivors, Elders, and Leaders
- Prayer for the Children from the Remembering the Children Tour
- Prayers for Action (collect and Anglican Healing Fund prayer)
- Reconciliation Toolkit
- Doctrine of Discovery: Stolen lands, Strong Hearts
As well, the following external resources are commended for use:
Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .