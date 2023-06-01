Sacred Circle elects new members of the Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples

New members of the Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples (ACIP) have been elected at the 2023 meeting of Sacred Circle. Normally, one member is elected each Sacred Circle for a 6-year term, but due to COVID, some provinces elected two members. Each Ecclesiastical Province elects two members, and the National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop appoints three positions (a youth, a member-at-large, and an Elder). Archbishop Chris Harper asked the Ecclesiastical Province of Rupert’s Land to elect one member from the Arctic in lieu of one of his appointments.

The Ecclesiastical Province of Canada elected two members:

Ruby Sandy-Robinson

Gerald Giles

The Ecclesiastical Province of Ontario elected one member:

Rod Brant Francis

Sandra Fox (continuing member)

The Ecclesiastical Province of Rupert’s Land elected three members:

Martha Kunuk

Murray Still

Rosie Jane Tailfeathers

The Ecclesiastical Province of BC and Yukon elected two members:

Yvonne Gesinghaus

Catherine Martin

