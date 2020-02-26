Search Committee Established For General Secretary Position

The Primate and Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Canada, The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, would like to announce the constitution of a Search Committee, whose mandate is to fill the soon to be vacated role of General Secretary for the General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada.

Composed of representatives from across the Anglican Church of Canada, and appointed by the Council of General Synod (COGS), the committee’s membership includes:

The Rev. Cynthia Haines Turner, Chair, Past Prolocutor of General Synod

The Rev. Karen Egan, Prolocutor of General Synod

The Rev. Canon Norman Wesley, Co-Chair, Anglican Council of Indigenous Peoples

Mr. Robert Boeckner, Member, Pension Committee

The Very Rev. Ansley Tucker, Dean, Christ Church Cathedral, Victoria BC

Canon Mary Conliffe, Executive Officer, Diocese of Toronto

The Rt. Rev. Michael Oulton, Bishop, Diocese of Ontario

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, Primate, Ex-officio

The successful candidate shall be appointed by COGS, on nomination by the Primate, and supported by the aforementioned Search Committee, as outlined in the Constitution of the General Synod. The individual shall provide administrative oversight and expertise to the General Synod, its committees, councils, boards and commissions.

This executive role was formerly filled by The Ven. Dr. Michael Thompson, who is currently on sabbatical leave until March 31, 2020, and who thereafter will resume his duties until June 30, 2020. The Very Rev. Peter Wall has been serving as Interim General Secretary during this transient period.

This role is open to both lay and ordained applicants, and the closing date for the job posting is March 15, 2020.

Linda Nicholls

Archbishop and Primate

Anglican Church of Canada

-30-

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Alice Namu, Communications Coordinator

Anglican Church of Canada

416-924-9199, Ext. 269

Email: [email protected]

