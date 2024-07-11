Statement on the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City

Over the last few days there has been an escalation of attacks on Gaza City that resulted in an evacuation order in several areas, including the evacuation of the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. This hospital is under the oversight of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem and has been offering shelter, aid and medical care to those affected by the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

Archbishop Hosam Naoum has called for the reopening of the hospital and protection for its humanitarian work. The Archbishop of Canterbury has said: “In the face of intense Israeli bombardment, this closure puts injured and sick people in even greater danger. I join Archbishop Hosam’s appeal to the Israel Defence Forces to allow the hospital to continue its sacred and courageous work of caring for people in desperate need. To relieve the immense suffering in the Holy Land, I continue to pray and call for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and for unfettered aid for the people of Gaza.”

Hospitals are intended to be safe zones for all who are in need during a conflict. Under international law they are to be protected from attack and permitted to continue their humanitarian work unimpeded. The evacuation order is particularly concerning when there is nowhere in Gaza to go that is safe in the current situation. Vulnerable people, the sick and injured were forced to flee along with the medical personnel who have courageously served under extreme conditions without pay for many months and without the needed medical supplies consistently available.

On July 10, we heard that the hospital will be permitted to reopen, which is welcome news. However, the chaos of the evacuation and now restart has added pain and trauma to many vulnerable people. There must be stable, consistent healthcare and refuge available.

Through the Anglican Alliance, agencies around the Anglican Communion are offering aid to the Al Ahli Hospital, including the Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF). Please consider supporting their efforts through the Gaza and West Bank Emergency Appeal. Alternatively, you may support Al Ahli Hospital and other ministries of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem through a donation to the Canadian Companions of Jerusalem.

We add our voices to those around the world calling for a full ceasefire, the release of all captives and access to humanitarian aid for the millions of Gazans suffering at this time. We offer our prayers for all who are suffering.

God of mercy, justice and peace, bring peace to the conflict in the land of the Holy One, release to those held captive as hostages, and healing to the suffering.

Strengthen those who work for peace and who offer medical and humanitarian aid in the midst of the conflict. Bring comfort to those in despair.

In all things bring us to know ourselves as one human family under your care, called to peace and justice for every human being.

AMEN.

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop & Primate

Anglican Church of Canada

Will Postma

Executive Director

Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund

