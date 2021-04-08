Webinar: Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples within the Anglican Church of Canada





On April 7, 2021, the Canadian International Council National Capital Branch hosted a conversation with Archbishop Mark L. MacDonald and Judith Moses, Chair of the Jubilee Commission, moderated by Dr. Jay Koyle, Executive Archdeacon, Diocese of Algoma entitled “Reconciliation With Indigenous Peoples Within The Anglican Church Of Canada.”

More information on this event can be found on the CIC website.

