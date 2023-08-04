Chancellor David Jones to retire

At General Synod 2023 in Calgary, we offered thanks to Canon David P. Jones, KC, for his almost thirteen years of service as our Chancellor in light of his anticipated retirement. David will officially retire as Chancellor of General Synod as of September 1, 2023.

The Chancellor offers a guiding hand to the framework that governs our national Church, ensuring that our Constitution and Canons appropriately undergird the mission and ministry of the church. David has offered gracious, wise and timely counsel that has nurtured our church and assisted the General Synod to discern what it needs. He guided the establishment of Canon XXII to give shape to the self-governing Indigenous Sacred Circle. He would approach new challenges with the comment, ‘Tell me what you want to do – and I will help you get there’. He always saw the Constitution and Canons as serving the ministry of the Church.

The Chancellor also offers wise counsel to the Primate on the wide range of issues that may occur. David was readily available online or by phone to listen, support and at times challenge with his perspective, wisdom and experience. I have been so grateful for David’s listening ear and counsel in these last four years.

David also offered guidance to Chancellors across Canada, especially as new ones took up their responsibilities and as he arranged conferences for discussion of issues of mutual concern.

In thanksgiving for David’s service, a fund has been established at the Anglican Foundation – the David P. Jones Preaching Fund. Donations may be made to the fund through the Anglican Foundation. The funds are available, upon application, to assist clergy and lay ministers to improve their preaching skills through education and/or conferences or to assist a diocese in hosting a preaching seminar or conference.

We pray that the time of retirement will be richly blessed for David and his family as we continue to give thanks for his extraordinary service.

After David’s retirement, Canon Clare Burns will serve as the Interim Chancellor of General Synod until the Council of General Synod confirms a new appointment.

