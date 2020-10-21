A Message of Hope from the Primate

In this short video message, Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls reflects on the challenges we are facing as individuals and as a community of faith during this time of pandemic. The light on the darkest days is our shared faith in Jesus Christ, and our practice of prayer brings us the gifts of stability and hope.

Drawing on examples from the past, times of hardship and fear during pandemics, wars and other disasters, Archbishop Linda reminds us of the power of our faith and the power of our community as we struggle to be together in any way that we can.

Clergy and lay leaders are welcome to download and include the Primate’s Message of Hope in local worship anytime on or after All Saints’ Day. The links below provide the Primate’s message in various file sizes and formats. An audio-only version is also available for those with data and/or bandwidth limitations.

Problems downloading or viewing this content? Email [email protected] for assistance.