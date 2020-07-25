A gift to honour the General Secretary

The Ven. Michael Thompson has served the General Synod for eleven years as General Secretary. During that time Michael offered guidance and leadership to the regular work of General Synod in addition to the administration of the Residential Schools settlement agreement and implementation of Vision 2019. Michael’s gifts have been deeply appreciated by staff, Synod members and ecumenical partners. We wish him well in whatever adventures lie before him in the coming years and hope it will include exercising his gifts as a writer.

To honour Michael’s ministry as General Secretary we invite donations to the Healing Fund of the Anglican Church of Canada. This fund continues the significant work of reconciliation and healing for which Michael has been a passionate advocate. The Healing Fund nurtures cultural development, language acquisition, and healing projects in Indigenous communities.

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls,

Primate

