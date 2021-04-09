A Message of Condolence to Queen Elizabeth II on the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the Anglican Church of Canada I extend our deepest condolences on the death of your beloved husband and consort, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. As we remember the Prince we recall his many visits to Canada and his unwavering support of young people through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Most especially we remember his strong commitment to duty and service through his own military career and his unwavering support of you, his monarch and spouse, and his nation.

Your witness together, over seventy-four years, is a commendation of the mutual love and respect necessary to fulfil the vows of marriage. We offer our deepest sympathy and prayers as you grieve his loss after so many years of mutual commitment and service, especially in this pandemic time of separation of family and friends.

Our sympathy and prayers are extended as well to the entire Royal family. The loss of such a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather will be deeply felt.

May the faith that has so sustained you and Prince Philip in both personal and public challenges continue to be your guide and hope. In this Eastertide we remember that in life or in death nothing is stronger than the love of God through Christ our Lord.

Yours in Christ,

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls,

Archbishop and Primate

A Prayer of Thanksgiving for the life of The Duke of Edinburgh

God of eternal life and love

We give thanks today for the life and witness of Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,

For his service in pursuit of peace as a naval officer,

For his service to the Queen as a wise counsellor and companion,

For his commitment in marriage for over seventy years in witness to mutual respect and love,

For his commitment to nurturing family and guiding with wisdom their growth and development,

For his encouragement of young people around the world to skill development, physical health, adventure, and service through the Duke of Edinburgh Award,

For his care and advocacy for all of creation

For a life lived selflessly in service to others.

We remember with thanksgiving and commit him into Your keeping this day

in the sure and certain hope of resurrection to eternal life.

May he rest in peace and rise in glory. Amen.

A Prayer for all who are bereaved

Grant, O Lord, to all who are bereaved the spirit of faith and

courage, that they may have strength to meet the days to come

with steadfastness and patience; not sorrowing as those

without hope, but in thankful remembrance of your great

goodness, and in the joyful expectation of eternal life with

those they love. And this we ask in the name of Jesus Christ

our Saviour. Amen.

