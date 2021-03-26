An announcement from the Anglican Foundation of Canada

The Board of Directors of the Anglican Foundation of Canada announces that Executive Director, the Rev. Canon Dr. Judy Rois, has indicated she will retire at the end of this year. Judy has served as Executive Director for eleven years after twenty-five years as a parish priest in the Diocese of Toronto and adjunct professor of homiletics at Trinity College, Toronto.

As Executive Director, Judy brought her passion for the life of the Church and a vision for the Foundation that has steadily expanded and grown, extending its scope beyond the maintenance of the infrastructure of the Anglican Church of Canada through loans, grants, and bursaries to include creative and innovative projects for mission and ministry from coast to coast to coast. During Judy’s term, the amount of grants disbursed has doubled while the funds under administration have increased by more than twenty-five per cent.

Judy’s passion for children and young people inspired her to author four books during her tenure including Children’s Prayers with Hope Bear in French and English, Dear God, and most recently, Generous People are Everywhere, in addition to the creation of the well-known and the much loved Hope Bears! With steady, focused, and visionary leadership, Judy has strengthened the Foundation and carried it strategically through the global pandemic of 2020-21.

The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Judy and offers best wishes to her and her partner, Wes Denyer as they look forward to new adventures on the horizon. The Board plans to celebrate Judy’s exemplary leadership later in the year.



The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Chair, Board of Directors

Anglican Foundation of Canada

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .