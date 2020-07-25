Appointment of New General Secretary

On Saturday, July 25th the Council of General Synod confirmed the appointment of the Ven. Alan Perry as General Secretary of the Anglican Church of Canada as of September 1, 2020. Alan will succeed the Ven. Michael Thompson who finishes his ministry as General Secretary on August 31st.

We welcome Alan as the new General Secretary after eight years as Executive Archdeacon in the Diocese of Edmonton. Previously he served in several parishes in the Diocese of Montreal. Alan holds degrees in theology and a Masters degree in Canon Law. He has attended many General Synods since 1998 in a variety of capacities, including as an assessor, a member of Synod and member of the Resolutions Committee. He has been a member of the Council of General Synod and served on the General Synod Pension Committee since 2007. In the Ecclesiastical Province of Canada he served the Provincial Synod as a member, Clerical Secretary and as Prolocutor. In addition, he has observed and studied General Synods across the Anglican Communion. Alan has a passion for justice work and ecumenical relationships.

Alan brings strong administrative gifts to the oversight of the work of General Synod and a deep love for the Anglican Church. We welcome Alan to the staff of General Synod.

The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Primate & Chair, Council of General Synod

The Rev. Karen Egan

Prolocutor, General Synod



