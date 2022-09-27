Call for Applications: Representative to the Forum for Intercultural Leadership and Learning

The General Synod is seeking applications from members of the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) to serve with the Forum for Intercultural Leadership and Learning (FILL).

The Forum for Intercultural Leadership and Learning of the Canadian Council of Churches is an ecumenical Christian partnership through which its member churches work toward intercultural leadership development and ministry learning in Canada and globally.

Through the Forum for Intercultural Leadership and Learning, member churches:

Come together for biblical and theological reflection on issues of contemporary intercultural mission and ministry;

Provide innovative educational resources and programs for intercultural learning, leadership development and ministry in Canada and globally, with special emphasis on cultural awareness and identity;

Participate in learning and dialogue with church members and wider communities of faith about a society that fully honours diversity and God’s unequivocal welcome; and

Network and support persons directly engaged in ministry across cultural and other differences

As an ecumenical table, FILL is shaped by its member churches and its work responds to the needs of member churches. Through participation in the FILL Reference group (and optionally, its subgroups and similar instruments), the primary roles of church representatives are: to share the work, priorities, and experiences around intercultural and diversity work of the church they represent and; in turn to communicate the resources of FILL to their church. Currently the FILL Reference group meets twice a year. Members are also invited to participate, as their time and interests allow, in the FILL subgroups: Training for Transformation; Theology and Research; and the Canadian Ecumenical Anti-Racism Network as well as various programs and activities of FILL.

Meetings of FILL typically include a learning or workshop component on Intercultural Ministry, listening to the needs and experiences of member churches, reports from and coordinating the subgroups of FILL.

More information can be found at the FILL’s website: www.InterculturalLeadership.ca

The ACC has a 100 year long relationship with FILL. The ACC was a member denomination of the Canadian Churches Forum for Global Ministries and was part of the discernment that saw the focus of that agency shift to resourcing the churches as they engage an increasingly diverse Canada. This led to the formation of FILL and the agency becoming a reference group of the Canadian Council of Churches.

Specific Responsibilities and Work Context:

The representative will be a regular communicant member of the ACC.

Meetings take place online or in hybrid ways. Though travel may be supported at the expense of General Synod for major events, regular meetings will not involve travel.

The Anglican representative to FILL should be engaged in ministry, in harmony with the values of FILL.

The term of service is three years, renewable. The term commences from the time of appointment, expected to take place in November 2022. In addition to the work within FILL, the successful candidate will be expected to report annually to the Faith, Worship, and Ministry committee of General Synod.

All interested applicants should send a letter of no more than 800 words, indicating:

Why are you interested in the work and witness of FILL? What prepares you well for this role? What does it mean to you to represent The Anglican Church of Canada in an ecumenical context?

Applications will be received up to October 17, 2022. Send your letter (along with your name, contact information, home diocese and home parish) to: Eileen Scully, Director of Faith, Worship, and Ministry, The General Synod, at [email protected].

