CLAY 2021 update from the National Planning Committee

The CLAY National Planning Committee sent out the following information through email on February 3.

It’s been a while…

It’s been a while since our CLAY 2021 announcement. Our National Planning Committee has been hard at work developing a one-of-a-kind online CLAY experience and we have some important updates to share with you.

2021 Gathering Dates

CLAY 2021 will happen August 20-22, 2021.

Registration + Cost

Registration opens April 2021.

In an effort to make CLAY 2021 as accessible as possible, the cost of participating will be pay-what-you-can. The suggested amount per participant is $45.

Home teams that can pay beyond the suggested amount are encouraged to; helping those who may not be able to afford the registration fee.

What Will Online CLAY Be Like?

Our National Planning Committee is committed to making this CLAY the absolute best it can be! It will be a gathering of hundreds of Anglican and Lutheran youth happening at the same time across the country.

There will be 3 hours group gathering time each day featuring: worship, workshops, and a large group gathering with the CLAY band, drama team, and our keynote speaker, Melanie Delva.

There will also be Late Night Spots every day (a CLAY participant favourite) + activities engaging with our National Youth Project happening outside of the group gathering times.

Home Teams will be encouraged to gather in-person if it is safe to do so; in accordance with local public health guidelines or participate online as a group.

More Info Coming Soon!

Be the first to get the latest CLAY 2021 info by signing up for our newsletter at claygathering.ca and following us on social.

If you have questions, please send us an email.

