Conference and Call for Papers to mark 60th anniversary of worldwide Anglican Congress in Toronto

The Canadian Church Historical Society, in collaboration with the History Society of the Episcopal Church, has announced an upcoming conference, “MRI at 60: Mutual Responsibility and Interdependence”. The two-day event is scheduled for April 12-13, 2024, in Toronto, Canada, with Professor Mark Chapman (University of Oxford) as the keynote speaker.

The conference commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the 1963 Anglican Congress, which took place in Toronto. At the meeting, the Congress endorsed and committed itself to a call—written by Archbishop of Canterbury Michael Ramsey and the Communion’s 17 primates—for the Communion to grow in ‘mutual responsibility and interdependence in the body of Christ’ (MRI). The vision of this Congress remains a hallmark for global Anglican identity and practice.

Call for Papers

In advance of the “MRI at 60” conference, a Call for Papers has been issued about any theme related to the 1963 Congress (historical, missiological, theological, international and local significance). With the 2022 Lambeth Call on Anglican Identity asking to explore the possibility of holding another worldwide Anglican Congress, “MRI at 60” may well make an important contribution to planning for the next Anglican Congress.

Visit the MRI at 60 conference website for more details on the Call for Papers and for updates about the conference.

