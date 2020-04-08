Celebrate Easter Sunday with the Primate

Tune in on Facebook or YouTube as the Primate joins the Anglican Diocese of Niagara and Bishop Susan Bell for an Easter Sunday service at Christ’s Church Cathedral. The service will begin on the hour and Archbishop Linda Nicholls will deliver the homily. Select “Set Reminder” below or on Facebook to be notified when the stream goes live.

Download or view the Order of Service.

