September 20: National memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

A national memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II was held at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3pm Eastern Time. A livestream of the service is available on this page. In attendance will be the Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, along with archbishops, bishops and clergy, Indigenous and ecumenical partners, and government leaders.

Books of condolences are available across the country. Online condolences can be shared and viewed on the Government of Canada website.

Photo of Her Majesty by Fred Duval/Shutterstock

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .