“Our own house is not in order”: Bishops issue statement on confronting racism

Bishops of the Anglican Church of Canada have issued a statement to remind everyone of the Church’s commitment to confronting racism in its own life and acknowledging the place of racism and colonialism in Canada. They have stated that “this commitment needs to be renewed daily”.

Read the full statement in English (PDF).

Read the full statement in French (PDF).

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .