Participation encouraged regarding Government consultation on medical assistance in dying

Canadian Anglicans may not all share the same views on medically assisted dying, but we do share concerns to protect the most vulnerable in our midst. The questions before the federal government carry implications for the use of appropriate safeguards against coercion and other practices that have the potential to do damage to vulnerable persons. Please consider filling in the Department of Justice questionnaire to have your voice heard.

You may also wish to consult the existing resources available before completing the questionnaire.

Complete the questionnaire

The survey will close on January 27, 2020. The survey can be accessed at https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/cons/ad-am/index.html.

If you have any concerns regarding the use and disclosure of personal information, click on the privacy statement link, just before the “Complete the questionnaire” button at the bottom web page for the web address noted above.

For further information on Anglican Church of Canada discussions about MAID, please contact Eileen Scully, [email protected].

