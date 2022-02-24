Praying for peace

Today I woke to the news of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Although this invasion was anticipated, it is still a shock to hear this declaration of war and the sounds of attacks reverberating across the media. The extended efforts at diplomacy and negotiation have been unable to establish grounds for a peaceful resolution. Any war brings untold pain and devastation to all involved. This one will do the same.

I invite Anglicans across Canada to join in prayer for the people of Ukraine and a swift end to this unprovoked invasion.

Please join the Anglican Peace and Justice Network online on Friday, February 25th at 3pm EST (20:00 GMT) in a time of prayer.

This Sunday, February 27th, is the The Feast of the Transfiguration. On this day we celebrate another epiphany of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, who calls us into peace with one another. Please include prayers in your time of worship for Ukraine, for Russia and for all world leaders seeking a peaceful resolution to this tragic war.

From the Book of Alternative Services (p. 677):

O God, it is your will to hold both heaven and earth in a single

peace. Let the design of your great love shine on the waste of

our wraths and sorrows, and give peace to your Church, peace

among nations, peace in our homes, and peace in our hearts;

through your Son Jesus Christ our Lord.

From the Book of Common Prayer (p. 51):

ALMIGHTY God and merciful Father, who

wouldest have the kingdoms of the world

become the kingdom of thy Son Jesus Christ:

Bestow thy blessing, we beseech thee, upon all

who labour for peace and righteousness among

the peoples [especially . . . ]; that the day may be

hastened when war shall be no more, and thy

will only shall govern the nations upon earth;

through the same Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

In Christ,



The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Archbishop and Primate, Anglican Church of Canada

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .