Primate and National Indigenous Archbishop to host Sunday prayer service for B.C.

On Sunday, November 21 at 5:30pm Eastern (2:30pm Pacific), Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls and National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop Mark MacDonald will host A Vigil for British Columbia. The vigil will be an online national prayer service to lift up all those who have been impacted by the devastating floods experienced recently in the province. Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of British Columbia and Yukon released a joint statement yesterday, noting that many “are still living in urgent situations following the extreme rainfall these past few days, stranded, evacuated from their homes, living without power”.

Archbishop Mark MacDonald has also written, “People are stranded and cut off from food, [medication] and emergency services. This is a catastrophe for communities, including the folks from Lytton [British Columbia], that have suffered so much in the past year. Our Indigenous Anglican churches are severely threatened. People are terrified. Please pray.”

The service will be broadcast on this page live on Sunday, November 21 at 5:30pm Eastern / 2:30pm Pacific.

More details of the service will be posted in the coming days, along with ways to send financial aid to impacted ministries and communities. Provide your information below to submit a prayer request and/or to receive an email reminder on the day of the event.

