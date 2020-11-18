Primate’s letter to Minister of Justice regarding Bill C-6

What follows is a letter from Archbishop and Primate Linda Nicholls to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Hon. David Lametti, regarding Bill C-6.

this letter in PDF format

The Honourable David Lametti

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

[email protected]

Dear Minister Lametti:

I am writing on behalf of the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) to express support for Bill C-6 to ban conversion therapy in Canada.

Our faith tradition affirms the dignity of all persons, including those persons across the LGBTQ2SIA+ spectrum. We recognize that members of the LGBTQ2SIA+ communities continue to disproportionately experience marginalization, family estrangement, and exclusion in a predominantly heterosexual and gender-binary culture, negating this dignity which we know God to have given to all. Conversion therapy seeks to change core elements of individuals by attempting to change their sexual orientation or gender identity. The ACC does not support this dangerous and abusive practice.

In 2010 the General Synod of the Anglican Church of Canada passed a resolution calling on the church at all levels to “embrace the outcast and stand against the abuse and torment of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender persons.” It is in the spirit of this resolution that today we stand against the harmful practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ2SIA+ persons in Canada. Such practices are hostile to a person’s identity and an affront to their dignity.

I recognize the proposed Bill C-6 as an important step in protecting Canadians from the damaging effects of conversion therapy and strongly encourage the passing of this important legislation.

Yours in Christ,



The Most Rev. Linda Nicholls

Primate, The Anglican Church of Canada

Copied to:

Hon. Rob Moore, Justice Critic for the Official Opposition

Randall Garrison, MP, NDP Justice Critic

Rhéal Fortin, MP, Bloc Québécois Justice Critic

Iqra Khalid, MP, Chair, Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights

Tara Howse, Green Party Gender Justice Critic

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .