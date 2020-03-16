Socially-, yet never spiritually-distanced

In the midst of countless service and activity suspensions in Anglican churches across the country this weekend, Canadian Anglicans demonstrated their resilience, love for God and love for one another as they forged new pathways of prayer and community through online worship and gathering. While several parishes had previous expertise with livestreaming and digital publishing, many took on new technological challenges with humour and grace.

From the intimate invitation by the Diocese of Quebec’s Bishop Bruce Myers to join him in his home at Bishopthorpe for (bilingual) home prayers, to the heart-lifting aural gift of the Choral Mattins held at the Diocese of Toronto’s St. James Cathedral with Bishop Andrew Asbil, to the Morning Prayer service held by Bishop Michael Oulton at An Gorta Mor Park in Kingston (Diocese of Ontario)—many a bishop, clergy and lay embraced new and/or unfamiliar technology in an effort to maintain our collective connection in prayer and with the Holy Spirit.

The number of livestream videos and recordings from the weekend are too numerous to count. Here are a few additional links for your consideration:

Resources during suspension of physical gatherings

Several of the following resources exist perennially, while others have been produced specifically in response to accommodate recent social distancing measures in place as a result of COVID-19.

Upcoming virtual/livestream prayers and services

This list will be updated throughout the period of suspension for public gatherings. If you know of a free/accessible-to-all upcoming webcast or recording that should be added to this list, please email the broadcast time(s)/date(s), diocese, parish name, link and title to [email protected].

Various parishes will continue to record and/or stream various services, classes, workshops and prayer sessions for congregations across the Communion.

Monday, March 16, 7pm PT/10pm ET : St. Paul’s Anglican Church (Diocese of New Westminster) will be livestreaming their Lenten course on their Facebook page. This week’s topic will focus on the third mark of the Marks of Mission: ‘To respond to human need by loving service’.

: St. Paul’s Anglican Church (Diocese of New Westminster) will be livestreaming their Lenten course on their Facebook page. This week’s topic will focus on the third mark of the Marks of Mission: ‘To respond to human need by loving service’. March 16-20 (possibly longer?): Montreal Dio will pray the Daily Office at St. Luke’s Chapel via their Facebook page 9am ET Morning Prayer 12:30pm ET Mid-day Prayer 5pm ET Evening Prayer 9:30pm ET Compline

(possibly longer?): Montreal Dio will pray the Daily Office at St. Luke’s Chapel via their Facebook page Wednesday, March 18, 11am MT/1pm ET: Holy Cross Calgary will post recording of Morning Prayer service to Facebook page

Keep the Church going

