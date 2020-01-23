Tuesday, January 28: Seeking A Common Word

Join Primate Linda Nicholls, National Bishop for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada Susan Johnson and Professor of Islamic Studies and interfaith activist Dr. Ingrid Mattson for an evening of Christian-Muslim friendship and learning at Huron University in London, Ontario. The night promises to be illuminating with speeches, responses, Scripture recitations and prayers. Light refreshments to follow.

Interested in keeping up-to-date on news and information from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts and get our stories delivered right to your inbox.