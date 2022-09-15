Rhythms of Renewal Youth Leader Retreat

These past few years have been difficult. Youth Leaders have pivoted, responded to the needs of our young people, journeyed with people as they struggled, been concerned with the mental health and physical well-being of the people we serve, wondered if what we are doing is enough, etc., etc… This list could go on and on. It has been a brutal time.

We acknowledge how very hard this time has been. The Youth Secretariat with the Animator for Youth Ministry have decided to offer something a bit different this fall for Youth Leaders.

We invite you to come for a time to step back and nourish yourself so that you can step back into your ministry rejuvenated. We are offering a retreat—in the fullest sense of the word—a time to reflect, replenish and renew.

November 10-13, 2022 (arrival in Halifax by noon on November 10, departure after 4pm on November 13)

Tatamagouche Centre, Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia

Our Retreat Leader will be the Venerable Dr. Dawna Wall. She has extensive experience in Pastoral Care and retreat leadership. Having her with us will be an absolute treat for the body, mind and soul.

As with our annual Youth Leader Gathering, we are inviting one Youth Leader per Diocese to attend. On-the-ground costs (transportation, meals and accommodation) will be covered by the General Synod. Travel to Halifax will be the responsibility of the Diocese or Parish. If a Diocese wants to send more than one Youth Leader we will consider applications (given even representation from Dioceses across the country). The full costs of sending a second Youth Leader will be the responsibility of the Diocese or Parish. If you are unsure if you are the person for your Diocese, please reach out to your Diocese or to Sheilagh McGlynn at [email protected].

The deadline for receiving applications is October 24, 2022. Please DO NOT book travel until your participation has been confirmed by Sheilagh McGlynn, Animator for Youth Ministries. Space at the retreat is limited, so we want to ensure there is balanced participation across the country.