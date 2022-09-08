Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Upon the death of
Her Late Majesty
Elizabeth the Second
by the Grace of God
of the United Kingdom, Canada and Her other Realms and Territories
Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith
It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022 in her 97th year of life.
Earlier this year, the Queen celebrated the Jubilee anniversary of her reign as monarch, having served with unstinting faithfulness in her responsibilities since 1952. She presided through those years with grace and dignity, rooted in her Christian faith and with love for all the people she served.
We mourn her death and commend her to eternal life as a faithful servant.
O God, from whom comes everything that is upright and true:
Accept our thanks for the gifts of heart and mind thou didst bestow
on thy servant Elizabeth,
And which she showed forth among us in her words and deeds;
Deal graciously we pray thee, with those who mourn,
especially the members of the Royal Family,
that casting every care on thee, they may know the consolation of thy love,
Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
A national memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, Ontario, after the official funeral in the United Kingdom and after the national civic commemorative ceremony in Canada. The service will be livestreamed on www.anglican.ca/memorial—on September 20, 2022, at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.
We invite every parish in their prayers to remember the Queen with thanksgiving and to pray for the Royal Family in their grief and the transition of the monarchy in coming days.
See also the statement from the Archbishop of Canterbury (September 8, 2022).
Interested in keeping up-to-date on news, opinion, events and resources from the Anglican Church of Canada? Sign up for our email alerts .