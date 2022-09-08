Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Upon the death of

Her Late Majesty

Elizabeth the Second

by the Grace of God

of the United Kingdom, Canada and Her other Realms and Territories

Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith

It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022 in her 97th year of life.

Earlier this year, the Queen celebrated the Jubilee anniversary of her reign as monarch, having served with unstinting faithfulness in her responsibilities since 1952. She presided through those years with grace and dignity, rooted in her Christian faith and with love for all the people she served.

We mourn her death and commend her to eternal life as a faithful servant.

O God, from whom comes everything that is upright and true:

Accept our thanks for the gifts of heart and mind thou didst bestow

on thy servant Elizabeth,

And which she showed forth among us in her words and deeds;

Deal graciously we pray thee, with those who mourn,

especially the members of the Royal Family,

that casting every care on thee, they may know the consolation of thy love,

Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.