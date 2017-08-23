Christians around the world are invited to give particular attention to praying and caring for God’s creation as part of the global Season of Creation, observed from September 1 to October 4 every year. General Synod 2019 passed a resolution adopting the Season of Creation in the Anglican Church of Canada as a time of prayer, education and action, and encouraging dioceses and parishes to participate.

There are many ways your community can participate in the Season of Creation. Hold an ecumenical or interfaith prayer service; worship outdoors; go for a hike with members of your parish; work to reduce your plastic or energy consumption; or advocate for stronger environmental policy.

RESOURCES

Clergy and parishes should consult with their bishop before using alternative liturgical materials.

Ecumenical resources

Anglican Church of Canada resources

Diocesan resources

The Episcopal Church resources