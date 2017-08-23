Christians around the world are invited to give particular attention to praying and caring for God’s creation as part of the global Season of Creation, observed from September 1 to October 4 every year. General Synod 2019 passed a resolution adopting the Season of Creation in the Anglican Church of Canada as a time of prayer, education and action, and encouraging dioceses and parishes to participate.
There are many ways your community can participate in the Season of Creation. Hold an ecumenical or interfaith prayer service; worship outdoors; go for a hike with members of your parish; work to reduce your plastic or energy consumption; or advocate for stronger environmental policy.
RESOURCES
Clergy and parishes should consult with their bishop before using alternative liturgical materials.
Ecumenical resources
- Season of Creation website includes ecumenical and Anglican prayer resources, lectionary notes, information on events and suggestions for action.
- For the Love of Creation offers resources for theological reflections, community conversations, and political advocacy.
- Toolkit from the World Council of Churches: Climate Justice with and for Children and Youth in Churches—Get Informed, Get Inspired, Take Action
Anglican Church of Canada resources
- Hymn Recommendations
- Additional Resources for Creation Care liturgies
- Creation Matters downloadable poster