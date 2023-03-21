Welcome to the Eleventh Indigenous Anglican Sacred Circle, a national gathering of Indigenous Anglicans for prayer, worship, discernment and decision-making taking place May 28 to June 1, 2023.
All plenary sessions will be live-streamed on this page.
Over the course of five days, Indigenous Anglicans will come together to endorse a new vision for the self-determining church within the Anglican Church of Canada.
In preparation for this important work, we are providing this summary of highlights for the week including the installation of the National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop. If you have questions please contact Donna Bomberry at [email protected].
News and information
May 25, 2023 — Sacred Circle 2023 will be ‘pivotal moment’ for church, national Indigenous archbishop says
Anglican Journal
Highlights of Sacred Circle
Sunday May 28
- Travel Day to Sacred Circle
Monday May 29
- 7:00am Lighting of the Sacred Fire
- 9:30am Opening Eucharist and Installation of Archbishop Chris Harper, National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop
- 1:30pm first plenary session
- History Highlights with Q&A
- 7:00pm second plenary session. Presentations:
- “Pitching Our Tent” — Mishamikoweesh
- Vancouver School of Theology: Indigenous Incorporation Curriculum
- 9:00pm Gospel Jam
Tuesday May 30 — Orange Shirt Day
- 11:00am third plenary session
- The Covenant and Our Way of Life
- 3:45pm fourth plenary session
- Talking Circle reports
- 7:30pm fifth plenary session
- Partner reflections: Aotearoa
- 9:00pm Gospel Jam
Wednesday May 31 — Red Shirt Day
- 10:45am sixth plenary session
- 1:45pm seventh plenary session. Presentations:
- Trauma to New Life
- Suicide Prevention/Embracing Life
- Justice and Reconciliation
- 7:30pm eighth plenary session. Partner reflections:
- Amazonia
- Susan Johnson, National Bishop ELCIC
- Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada
- 9:00pm Gospel Jam
Thursday June 1 — Black Shirt Day
- 10:15an ninth plenary session.
- Election results for ACIP
- Consensus — Our Way of Life
- 2:00pm tenth plenary session: The Young Adults Speak
- 4:00pm Closing eucharist
- 7:00pm eleventh plenary session: Tribute, tree planting, and give aways!
- 9:00pm Gospel Jam
Friday June 2
- Extinguishing the Sacred Fire
- Departures home