Welcome to the Eleventh Indigenous Anglican Sacred Circle, a national gathering of Indigenous Anglicans for prayer, worship, discernment and decision-making taking place May 28 to June 1, 2023.

Over the course of five days, Indigenous Anglicans will come together to endorse a new vision for the self-determining church within the Anglican Church of Canada.

In preparation for this important work, we are providing this summary of highlights for the week including the installation of the National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop. If you have questions please contact Donna Bomberry at [email protected].

Highlights of Sacred Circle

Sunday May 28

Travel Day to Sacred Circle

Monday May 29

7:00am Lighting of the Sacred Fire

9:30am Opening Eucharist and Installation of Archbishop Chris Harper, National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop

1:30pm first plenary session History Highlights with Q&A

7:00pm second plenary session. Presentations: “Pitching Our Tent” — Mishamikoweesh Vancouver School of Theology: Indigenous Incorporation Curriculum

9:00pm Gospel Jam

Tuesday May 30 — Orange Shirt Day

11:00am third plenary session The Covenant and Our Way of Life

3:45pm fourth plenary session Talking Circle reports

7:30pm fifth plenary session Partner reflections: Aotearoa

9:00pm Gospel Jam

Wednesday May 31 — Red Shirt Day

10:45am sixth plenary session

1:45pm seventh plenary session. Presentations: Trauma to New Life Suicide Prevention/Embracing Life Justice and Reconciliation

7:30pm eighth plenary session. Partner reflections: Amazonia Susan Johnson, National Bishop ELCIC Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, Primate of the Anglican Church of Canada

9:00pm Gospel Jam

Thursday June 1 — Black Shirt Day

10:15an ninth plenary session. Election results for ACIP Consensus — Our Way of Life

2:00pm tenth plenary session: The Young Adults Speak

4:00pm Closing eucharist

7:00pm eleventh plenary session: Tribute, tree planting, and give aways!

9:00pm Gospel Jam

Friday June 2