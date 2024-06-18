The Companions of Jerusalem invite Anglicans to join Primate Linda Nicholls in a reading and discussion of The Wall Between: What Jews and Palestinians Don’t Want to Know about Each Other, a thought-provoking book by Raja Khouri and Jeffrey Wilkinson. This online event, taking place on Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET, is the first instalment of the Companions of Jerusalem Book Club.
The Wall Between sheds light on the divisions between Jewish and Palestinian communities in the diaspora, addressing the root causes and proposing a justice-centred approach to moving forward. It challenges the narratives driven by trauma and propaganda, aiming instead for genuine understanding and dialogue.
This event is an opportunity to gain insights, engage in meaningful conversation and contribute to building bridges between communities. Register now: