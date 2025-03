CoGS Highlights

These are the unofficial notes from meetings of the Council of General Synod (CoGS), the church’s governing body between national meetings of General Synod.

Spring 2025: March 7 to 9

Fall 2024: November 8 to 10

Spring 2024: May 31 to June 2

Winter 2024: March 9

Fall 2023: November 23 to 26

Winter 2023: March 2 to 5

Fall 2022: November 11 to 13

Spring 2022: March 10 to 13

Fall 2021: November 5 to 7

Summer 2021: June 16

Spring 2021: May 7 to 9

Spring 2021: March 13

Winter 2021: February 20

Fall 2020: November 5 to 8

Fall 2020: September 12

Summer 2020: July 25

Summer 2020: June 13

Spring 2020: March 13 to 15

Fall 2019: November 7 to 10

Spring 2019: March 14 to 17

Fall 2018: November 23 to 25

Spring 2018: June 1 to 3

Fall 2017: November 10 to 12

Summer 2017: June 23 to 25

Fall 2016: November 17 to 20

Spring 2016: March 10 to 13

Fall 2015: November 13 to 15

Fall 2015: September 22 to 23

Spring 2015: May 1 to 3

Fall 2014: November 14 to 16

Spring 2014: May 3 to 5

Fall 2013: November 14 to 17

Spring 2013: March 14 to 17

Fall 2012: November 15 to 18

Spring 2012: May 24 to 27

Fall 2011: November 18 to 20

Spring 2011: March 31 to April 3

Fall 2010: November 18-20

Spring 2010: March 11-14

Fall 2009: November 13-15

Spring 2009: May 8-10

Fall 2008: November 14-16

Spring 2008: May 23-25

Fall 2007: November 16-18

Spring 2007: March 8-11

Fall 2006: November 10-12

Spring 2006: May 11-14

Fall 2005: November 17-20

Spring 2005: May 6-8

Fall 2004: November 26-28

Spring 2004: March 4-7

Fall 2003: November 7-9

Spring 2003: May 8-11

Fall 2002: November 8-10 Spring 2002: May 3-5 Fall 2001: November 14-16 Spring 2001: March 15-18 Fall 2000: November 16-18 Spring 2000: May 4-7 Fall 1999: November 12-14